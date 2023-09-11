Odisha: Youths snatch kidnappers from police custody

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: In a brazen disregard for police, four miscreants barged into Gop police station on Saturday and forcibly took away as many youths who were detained in connection with a kidnapping case.

The four detainees were linked to the kidnapping of Radhasyam Bhol from Gabasinga village. Earlier, a complaint was lodged against them by the victim’s wife, Puspalta Bhol, at Gop police station. A case was also registered under sections 294, 365, and 34 of the IPC. Even as police interrogation was underway, four youths entered the police station and took away the four kidnapping accused.

SDPO Debasis Mishra said police have launched a manhunt to arrest the kidnappers as well as the four who snatched them from the custody of the police. Meanwhile, local media persons protested in front of the police station demanding action against the accused persons.

NIMAPARA: In a brazen disregard for police, four miscreants barged into Gop police station on Saturday and forcibly took away as many youths who were detained in connection with a kidnapping case. The four detainees were linked to the kidnapping of Radhasyam Bhol from Gabasinga village. Earlier, a complaint was lodged against them by the victim’s wife, Puspalta Bhol, at Gop police station. A case was also registered under sections 294, 365, and 34 of the IPC. Even as police interrogation was underway, four youths entered the police station and took away the four kidnapping accused. SDPO Debasis Mishra said police have launched a manhunt to arrest the kidnappers as well as the four who snatched them from the custody of the police. Meanwhile, local media persons protested in front of the police station demanding action against the accused persons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });