Stinky affair for locals as sole dumpyard lacks space in Odisha's Jeypore municipality

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Lack of space for disposing of waste at the dumping yard in Makaput village under Jeypore municipality has been causing serious inconvenience for the residents of the area as the garbage lies scattered on roads and clogged drains.

Sources said the dumping yard at Makaput village spread over five acres of land is already overloaded with garbage as a result waste carriers are unable to dump more waste there. The municipality lifts around 40 tonnes of waste from different areas of the town on a daily basis which is reportedly quite a lot for the sole dumping yard.

Meanwhile, the district administration is also facing a difficult task in managing solid waste as the residents are unaware of their proper segregation. As a result, around 50 per cent of solid waste generated from households could not be collected. As per information, around 170 carriers have been put into service to collect the solid waste from 28 wards under the municipality. While the civic body manages to treat the waste in three waste management plants, around 50 pc of domestic solid waste lies untreated and further gets dumped at the Makaput dumping yard.

It has meanwhile come to light that the locals do not segregate solid and liquid waste while handing over to the sanitation workers which are then dumped without further treatment at the plants. Though the sanitation wing manages to generate around two-tonne bio-fertilisers from the decomposed solid waste, most of them get carelessly dumped in local drains due to a lack of space at the dumping yard.

Admitting to the issue, executive engineer of Jeypore municipality Sidarth Patnaik said, “The sole dumping yard at Makaput is over-packed and so we have appealed to the Revenue department to provide two more dumping grounds.”

