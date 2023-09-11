Youth held for raping 6-year-old in Odisha's Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 20-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kaliapani area under Sukinda Chromites Valley in Jajpur district. The accused was identified as Ratnakar Dehury of Kaliapani.According to the complaint filed by the father of the victim with the local police, his 6-year-old daughter who studies in standard I was playing in front of his house on Saturday noon.

“Ratnakar Dehury lured my daughter on the pretext of showing her fish in the nearby village pond while she was playing alone in front of our house and raped her. My child suffered internal bleeding and cried in pain following which the accused fled the spot anticipating trouble,” said the father of the victim in his complaint.

Acting on the FIR, Kaliapani police arrested the accused after raiding various places on Sunday. A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at Kaliapani police station, police said.

“Dehury has confessed to the crime. The survivor was medically examined by the doctors of a government hospital in Sukinda,” said Sushant Kumar Dash, inspector-in-charge of Kaliapani police station. The accused was forwarded to the local court on the day and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

