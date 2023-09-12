BJD launches training programme for its leaders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday launched an Assembly constituency-level exercise at the party headquarters Sankha Bhawan to train over 30,000 leaders across the districts to fine-tune the organisational set-up before the next election.

The leaders will be trained on how to face the electorate in the upcoming elections and counter Opposition propaganda. Besides, talks will also be given on several issues like central neglect in different sectors and flagship schemes launched by the state government like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and KALIA for farmers.

As per the schedule of the training, as many as 800 party workers will be trained in four phases every day. The programme will continue till October 19. At least four leaders from each panchayat in the state will be imparted training. The party targets to cover all panchayats under a total 147 Assembly constituencies during the training for 37 days.

The trained leaders will further train workers in their constituencies on these lines. The BJD targets to create a force of trained workers for the next election. On the first day, the workers of Cuttack-Chowdwar, Jagatsinghpur, Hinjilikatu and Bhanjanagar constituencies were imparted training under the supervision of senior leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Manas Ranjan Mangaraj.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the party leaders to create a force of trained workers to propagate the good work done by the government.

