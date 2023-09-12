Home States Odisha

Croc trapped in fishing net rescued & released in Brahmani river

Divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crocodile had likely swum from the water bodies within the park to the Brahmani River.

Published: 12th September 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

crocodile

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  A five-foot saltwater crocodile was caught in the fishing net of a local fisherman while he was casting his nets in the Brahmani river near Kulasahi village, situated in the Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Sunday evening.

The fisherman Chakradhar Sethi was carrying out his regular fishing activities when all of a sudden he found the crocodile trapped. On being informed, forest officials from Bhitarkanika National Park reached the spot to rescue the reptile.

Divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crocodile had likely swum from the water bodies within the park to the Brahmani River. After capturing the crocodile, the forest officials released it back into the Bhitarkanika National Park. 

The villagers have been advised to be cautious while using river and pond water. Barricades have been erected along riverbanks and pond ghats by the Forest Department. “Approximately 80 barricades have been put up along rivers and ponds in the vicinity of Bhitarkanika and its surrounding areas to deter crocodiles from entering areas frequented by humans,” the DFO explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmani river crocodile

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp