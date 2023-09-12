Croc trapped in fishing net rescued & released in Brahmani river

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A five-foot saltwater crocodile was caught in the fishing net of a local fisherman while he was casting his nets in the Brahmani river near Kulasahi village, situated in the Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Sunday evening.

The fisherman Chakradhar Sethi was carrying out his regular fishing activities when all of a sudden he found the crocodile trapped. On being informed, forest officials from Bhitarkanika National Park reached the spot to rescue the reptile.

Divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crocodile had likely swum from the water bodies within the park to the Brahmani River. After capturing the crocodile, the forest officials released it back into the Bhitarkanika National Park.

The villagers have been advised to be cautious while using river and pond water. Barricades have been erected along riverbanks and pond ghats by the Forest Department. “Approximately 80 barricades have been put up along rivers and ponds in the vicinity of Bhitarkanika and its surrounding areas to deter crocodiles from entering areas frequented by humans,” the DFO explained.

KENDRAPARA: A five-foot saltwater crocodile was caught in the fishing net of a local fisherman while he was casting his nets in the Brahmani river near Kulasahi village, situated in the Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Sunday evening. The fisherman Chakradhar Sethi was carrying out his regular fishing activities when all of a sudden he found the crocodile trapped. On being informed, forest officials from Bhitarkanika National Park reached the spot to rescue the reptile. Divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crocodile had likely swum from the water bodies within the park to the Brahmani River. After capturing the crocodile, the forest officials released it back into the Bhitarkanika National Park. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The villagers have been advised to be cautious while using river and pond water. Barricades have been erected along riverbanks and pond ghats by the Forest Department. “Approximately 80 barricades have been put up along rivers and ponds in the vicinity of Bhitarkanika and its surrounding areas to deter crocodiles from entering areas frequented by humans,” the DFO explained.