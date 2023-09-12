Forester, Gaja Sathi member injured in elephant attack in Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A forester and a member of the Gaja Sathi (Elephant Protection Squad) team sustained injuries during an elephant attack while they were monitoring the movement of a herd that had entered the Betnoti range in the Baripada territorial forest division late on Sunday night.

The forester is Pradeep Dehury, the in-charge of the Badampur Section in Betnoti range, while the injured Gaja Sathi member was identified as Jatin Kisku. Dehury was initially admitted to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada but later shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. He has reportedly suffered multiple bone fractures across his body. Kisku is receiving treatment at PRM MCH for minor injuries.

Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said Dehury is in critical condition while Kisku is stable. Sources said, a herd of 10 elephants suspected to have trespassed the West Bengal or Jharkhand border, entered the Betnoti range three days back creating panic among residents in the area. A team has been dispatched to the Badampur section to monitor the movement of the herd, which continues to roam within the forest area, the DFO said.



