Man held for cheating land buyer of Rs 1 crore in Odisha

Samal then rushed to the house of Dash and asked him to return his money. But instead of returning the money Dash threatened the victim with dire consequences following which Samal filed a complaint.

Published: 12th September 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Dasarathapur police arrested a youth for allegedly cheating a man of `1 crore on the pretext of providing him a gharabari land in the district headquarters town in Jajpur on Monday. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Dash of Mandarkhand areas in the district.

As per the complaint lodged by one Biswanath Samal of Dasarathapur with the local police, he had approached Dash who reportedly deals in the property business, to arrange a piece of land for him in Jajpur town last year. A few days later, Dash informed him about a gharabari plot and asked him to go for a field visit. After visiting the site, Dash gave him the patta and asked to finalise the cost of the land.

Then the deal for the plot was finalised at `1 crore, stated Samal in his complaint. “Das took money from me in several instalments before registration of the plot.  But, when I compared the pattern of the given land with the official records, it did not match. Then I realised that Dash has given me a fake land record,” the complaint said.

Samal then rushed to the house of Dash and asked him to return his money. But instead of returning money Dash threatened the victim with dire consequences following which Samal filed a complaint against him with Dasarathapur police on August 28, 2023.

Acting on the complaint, Dasarathapur police registered a case against the accused who was absconding since the day the complaint was filed. On a tip-off that the accused had come to his village, local police arrested Dash on Monday.

