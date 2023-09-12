Mystery over death of Ashram schoolgirl in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An eight-year-old female student of Haradaput Ashram school in Koraput’s Jeypore block died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The deceased girl was identified as Tapaswini Gadaba of Kusumi village in Kotpad block. She was staying in the hostel of the government-run Ashram school. Sources said she developed some health problem on Sunday following which the school staff rushed her to Ravanaguda Community Health Centre (CHC).

She was reportedly diagnosed with gastrointestinal ailment. After preliminary treatment, the girl was brought back to the school hostel. However, on Monday morning, her condition deteriorated. She was again rushed to Ravanaguda CHC but the doctor declared her brought dead.

On being informed, Tapaswini’s parents reached the CHC and created a ruckus alleging that the girl died due to medical negligence. Subsequently, Ambaguda police intervened and sent the body for autopsy to Borigumma CHC.

The headmistress of Haradaput Ashram school S Dalai claimed the girl was brought back to the hostel on Sunday as per the advice of the doctor of Ravanaguda CHC. Tapaswini was given all the prescribed medicines and she was doing fine in the night. “We could have taken her to Jeypore district headquarters hospital for further treatment if the CHC staff had advised us the same. There were no lapses on our part in providing medical care to her,” she added.

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput NM Satapathy said by the time the girl was brought to the CHC, she was already dead. “The real cause of the girl’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. I have already ordered an inquiry into the incident,” the CDMO added.

JEYPORE: An eight-year-old female student of Haradaput Ashram school in Koraput’s Jeypore block died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The deceased girl was identified as Tapaswini Gadaba of Kusumi village in Kotpad block. She was staying in the hostel of the government-run Ashram school. Sources said she developed some health problem on Sunday following which the school staff rushed her to Ravanaguda Community Health Centre (CHC). She was reportedly diagnosed with gastrointestinal ailment. After preliminary treatment, the girl was brought back to the school hostel. However, on Monday morning, her condition deteriorated. She was again rushed to Ravanaguda CHC but the doctor declared her brought dead. On being informed, Tapaswini’s parents reached the CHC and created a ruckus alleging that the girl died due to medical negligence. Subsequently, Ambaguda police intervened and sent the body for autopsy to Borigumma CHC. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The headmistress of Haradaput Ashram school S Dalai claimed the girl was brought back to the hostel on Sunday as per the advice of the doctor of Ravanaguda CHC. Tapaswini was given all the prescribed medicines and she was doing fine in the night. “We could have taken her to Jeypore district headquarters hospital for further treatment if the CHC staff had advised us the same. There were no lapses on our part in providing medical care to her,” she added. In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput NM Satapathy said by the time the girl was brought to the CHC, she was already dead. “The real cause of the girl’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. I have already ordered an inquiry into the incident,” the CDMO added.