Odia man mysteriously disappears after his return from Abu Dhabi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Odia man who had set out for India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month is reportedly missing ever since he returned to the country. Thirty-year-old Ranjan Swain of Belapada within Balugaon police limits in the Khurda district has been working at a private company in Abu Dhabi for the last three years. He had informed his sister Ranjita that he would leave Abu Dhabi with one of his colleagues on August 18 and reach New Delhi via Mumbai the same day.

However, on August 25, Ranjan’s family members filed a missing complaint alleging that he went incommunicado after departing from Abu Dhabi. They reached out to the Indian Embassy in UAE over the telephone with the assistance of an NGO Global Odia Volunteers. The embassy officials and the company Ranjan worked at, confirmed that he had boarded the flight.

“He told me that he wanted to permanently return to India. I had last spoken to him on August 17 and he even shared his tickets with me on WhatsApp,” said Ranjita. His family members suspect foul play behind his mysterious disappearance as he was carrying the money earned from his workplace. “We are financially weak and unable to do much to trace my brother. The police should immediately question his colleague who returned to India with him, to ascertain his whereabouts,” Ranjita said.

Sources said during the investigation, police had received information that Ranjan was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi but they later found the claims untrue. Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria confirmed Balugaon police having received Ranjan’s missing complaint. “Initial investigation suggests Ranjan landed in New Delhi but so far we are unable to track his mobile phone as it has a foreign number. Efforts are on to trace him,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: An Odia man who had set out for India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month is reportedly missing ever since he returned to the country. Thirty-year-old Ranjan Swain of Belapada within Balugaon police limits in the Khurda district has been working at a private company in Abu Dhabi for the last three years. He had informed his sister Ranjita that he would leave Abu Dhabi with one of his colleagues on August 18 and reach New Delhi via Mumbai the same day. However, on August 25, Ranjan’s family members filed a missing complaint alleging that he went incommunicado after departing from Abu Dhabi. They reached out to the Indian Embassy in UAE over the telephone with the assistance of an NGO Global Odia Volunteers. The embassy officials and the company Ranjan worked at, confirmed that he had boarded the flight. “He told me that he wanted to permanently return to India. I had last spoken to him on August 17 and he even shared his tickets with me on WhatsApp,” said Ranjita. His family members suspect foul play behind his mysterious disappearance as he was carrying the money earned from his workplace. “We are financially weak and unable to do much to trace my brother. The police should immediately question his colleague who returned to India with him, to ascertain his whereabouts,” Ranjita said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said during the investigation, police had received information that Ranjan was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi but they later found the claims untrue. Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria confirmed Balugaon police having received Ranjan’s missing complaint. “Initial investigation suggests Ranjan landed in New Delhi but so far we are unable to track his mobile phone as it has a foreign number. Efforts are on to trace him,” he said.