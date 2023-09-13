Centre sanctions final survey of Jajpur Road-Dhamra new rail line in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has sanctioned a final location survey (FLS) for the construction of a new railway line between Jajpur Road-Keonjhar and Dhamra via Jajpur and Aradi. Initially, Rs 2.4 crore has been allocated for the study.The 96 km railway line has been a longstanding demand of the people. The proposed railway line is not only expected to facilitate improved connectivity but also play a pivotal role in promoting tourism in the region.

The railway line will connect important religious and tourist destinations in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. It will provide direct communication to Maa Biraja temple, one of the oldest Shakti peethas of the country, with the famous Shaivite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani at Aradi via Jajpur town. Other destinations will also be conveniently accessible by the railway line.

A railway official said the sanction for FLS marked a major milestone in the realisation of a transformative railway line that holds immense potential for the economic development of the two districts. Besides, export-bound iron ore traffic from the Kenojhar-Bansapani-Joda area will be transported to Dhamra port thereby decongesting the Howrah-Chennai trunk route. This new line will also serve as an alternative route connecting various industrial units of Kalinga Nagar to Dhamra port without touching the trunk route.

“The economic implications of this railway project are substantial. By providing efficient transportation and connectivity, it is anticipated to promote economic growth in the region,” the official added. The proposed new line is a part of the vision ‘purvoday’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Jajpur and Bhadrak had also assured to consider the proposed new line. The final survey will provide crucial insights into the project’s viability and pave the way for its future implementation.

