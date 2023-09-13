Kin perform last rites of girl for marrying outside caste in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI: Members of a family in Gajapati’s Mohana block performed ‘last rites’ of their daughter for ‘humiliating them’ by marrying outside their caste. The shocking incident took place in Chandiput village on Tuesday.

Sources said 18-year-old Chandini Sahu went missing from her house on Saturday night. Worried family members launched a frantic search but could not trace her. Later, they lodged a missing complaint in Mohana police station.

However, on Monday, they came to know that Chandini married a youth of another caste in the same village. Family members were not only shocked but also felt humiliated as the girl’s engagement was fixed with a boy of their caste. Father Sahadev Sahu said his family had no knowledge about Chandini’s relationship. She also did not inform them about her affair though her engagement had been finalised.

“We had fixed her marriage with her consent. But by marrying outside the caste and without our knowledge, she not only humiliated the family but also the entire community. The pain she has inflicted is unbearable. For us, she is dead. We performed her last rites so that she lives peacefully wherever she wants,” Sahadev added.

PARALAKHEMUNDI: Members of a family in Gajapati’s Mohana block performed ‘last rites’ of their daughter for ‘humiliating them’ by marrying outside their caste. The shocking incident took place in Chandiput village on Tuesday. Sources said 18-year-old Chandini Sahu went missing from her house on Saturday night. Worried family members launched a frantic search but could not trace her. Later, they lodged a missing complaint in Mohana police station. However, on Monday, they came to know that Chandini married a youth of another caste in the same village. Family members were not only shocked but also felt humiliated as the girl’s engagement was fixed with a boy of their caste. Father Sahadev Sahu said his family had no knowledge about Chandini’s relationship. She also did not inform them about her affair though her engagement had been finalised.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We had fixed her marriage with her consent. But by marrying outside the caste and without our knowledge, she not only humiliated the family but also the entire community. The pain she has inflicted is unbearable. For us, she is dead. We performed her last rites so that she lives peacefully wherever she wants,” Sahadev added.