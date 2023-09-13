Life comes to a standstill as rain pounds Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rain for the last two days has thrown life out of gear in the tribal-dominated Koraput district. In the last 24 hours, the district recorded around 937 mm rainfall. Semiliguda block received the highest 208 mm followed by Boipariguda 200 mm and Jeypore 162 mm. Sources said it has been raining incessantly in all the 14 blocks of Koraput, affecting normal life badly.

With the rain showing no signs of relenting, reports of damage to crops and houses are pouring in from different parts of the tribal region. Sources said over 500 acre of farmland in Nandapur block has been submerged in rainwater. Similarly, paddy crops in Boipariguda, Jeypore, Kundra and Borigumma are also under knee-deep water.

According to preliminary reports, at least 120 houses in different blocks have been damaged due to the heavy downpour. The school building at Ankadeli village in Lamataput has also suffered damages.

Communication in different rural pockets of Jeypore, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Boipariguda and Lamatatput has been disrupted as rainwater is flowing over many culverts and bridges. Besides, uprooted trees and broken branches have blocked many roads in Kundra, Ramgiri, Ranigada, Koraput, Pottangi, Padwa, Machkund and Jalaput areas. The busy Lamataput-Ankadeli powerhouse road has been blocked due to landslide near Machkund.

Continuous rains have also led to an increase in the water level of Indravati, Kolab, Patali, Saberi, Surli and Saptadhara rivers and their tributaries. The rising water level has sparked flood fear among residents of low-lying areas in Kotpad, Borigumma and Kundra blocks.

The district emergency office said the rains will continue for another day. District emergency officer Gyanajeet Tripathy said revenue and block officials have been directed to submit damage reports. “Reports of house damage due to rains have been received. The final damage report will arrive once the rain stops,” he added.

