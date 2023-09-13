Home States Odisha

Neglected for 76 years, villagers in Odisha make paddy field of a road

However, ongoing land dispute among villagers hindered progress on the Odanag to Chotatira village road.

Published: 13th September 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Chotatira transplant paddy on roads in a unique protest | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As a mark of protest, villagers, including women, of Chotatira in the Titira panchayat of Balikuda block participated in a demonstration while simultaneously transplanting paddy on the two-kilometre-long Odanag to Chotatira village road. The villagers claimed that even after 76 years of Independence, they never saw a proper road.

Sources reveal that Titira panchayat, with a population of over 5000, is the native village of chief whip Prasant Muduli, who represented the Balikuda-Erasama assembly constituency from 2009 to 2019, and later became an MLA from the Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency in 2019. Despite the political connections, little has been done to improve the condition of various village roads in this panchayat.

The two-kilometre Odanag to Chotatira village road, and Badimuli to Badagudipada village road, besides the one-and-a-half-kilometre Ramibila Banamber pitha to Kumbhar Shai road, are in deplorable state. During the rainy season, these roads become hazardous as school-going children face accidents and villagers struggle to access the local hospital or market. Even ambulances and fire brigades struggle to reach people, the protesting villagers said. Home to nearly 250 residents, Chotatira villagers have vowed to boycott the upcoming elections.

“Officials and elected representatives come to our village during elections but do not fulfil their promises to construct proper roads. Since the muddy road is perfect for paddy transplantation, we decided to grow paddy on the stretch,” remarked villagers Umesh Lenka, Kailash Sahoo, and Soumyaranajn Lenka.

Jayaram Das, a Panchayat Samiti member from Titira panchayat, acknowledged that the panchayat had allocated Rs 2.50 lakh for road repair. However, ongoing land disputes among villagers hindered progress on the Odanag to Chotatira village road. Additionally, due to a lack of funds, the renovation of other roads in the panchayat has not yet commenced.

Chairman of panchayat samiti Prakash Chandra Pradhan stated, “The department has already allocated Rs 40 lakh for the renovation of various roads in Titira panchayat, and we are actively working towards the improvement of other roads.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
villagers make paddy field of a road Balikuda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp