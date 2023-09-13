Odisha Govt asks collectors to speed up implementation of schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With just a few months left for the elections, the state government on Tuesday asked the district collectors to expedite implementation of different welfare schemes launched by it. As some of the schemes have been launched recently after cabinet approval, the district administrations will have to focus on their implementation before the enforcement of the model code of conduct with declaration of elections.

The meeting of collectors presided over by development commissioner Anu Garg reviewed disbursement of old-age pension, opening of banking outlets in unbanked areas of the state and implementation of Mo Ghar and rural housing schemes.This is the second collectors conference held this year. The last two-day collectors conference was held from February 14 this year. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik did not attend the conference.

Sources said that collectors have been given targets for the implementation of different schemes in their respective areas. They were asked to implement the schemes under the 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives. Besides, they were also advised to work on electrification on all uncovered anganwadi centres and schools.

Garg said the state government has prioritised many pro-people welfare and development programmes and emphasised all should work as a team to achieve the targets.

Principal secretary in the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sushil Kumar Lohani asked the collectors to ensure that old-age pension is disbursed regularly. He also reviewed the status of Mo Ghar scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen).

Official sources said principal secretary in the Finance department Vishal Dev informed about the status of opening of banking outlets in the gram panchayats which are yet to be covered by brick and mortar branches. He informed the collectors about the decision to open Customer Service Point Plus banking outlets in 4,373 unbanked gram panchayats (GPs) at a cost of `500 crore. He said that people in rural areas will get benefit of doorstep banking services.

Principal secretary in the Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhi explained about implementation of LAccMI (Location Accessible Multi-Model Initiative) scheme. In first phase, 55 Ama bus stands (ABS) were set up and 124 are in the pipeline. Collectors were directed to look after the maintenance of the ABS which are already operational.

Besides, presentation was made on district level intensive skilling by the Skill Development and Technical Education department in convergence with different departments. The Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department made a presentation on crop weather situation and contingency plan for rabi as well as Odisha Millet Mission activities.

BHUBANESWAR: With just a few months left for the elections, the state government on Tuesday asked the district collectors to expedite implementation of different welfare schemes launched by it. As some of the schemes have been launched recently after cabinet approval, the district administrations will have to focus on their implementation before the enforcement of the model code of conduct with declaration of elections. The meeting of collectors presided over by development commissioner Anu Garg reviewed disbursement of old-age pension, opening of banking outlets in unbanked areas of the state and implementation of Mo Ghar and rural housing schemes.This is the second collectors conference held this year. The last two-day collectors conference was held from February 14 this year. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik did not attend the conference. Sources said that collectors have been given targets for the implementation of different schemes in their respective areas. They were asked to implement the schemes under the 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives. Besides, they were also advised to work on electrification on all uncovered anganwadi centres and schools. Garg said the state government has prioritised many pro-people welfare and development programmes and emphasised all should work as a team to achieve the targets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Principal secretary in the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sushil Kumar Lohani asked the collectors to ensure that old-age pension is disbursed regularly. He also reviewed the status of Mo Ghar scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen). Official sources said principal secretary in the Finance department Vishal Dev informed about the status of opening of banking outlets in the gram panchayats which are yet to be covered by brick and mortar branches. He informed the collectors about the decision to open Customer Service Point Plus banking outlets in 4,373 unbanked gram panchayats (GPs) at a cost of `500 crore. He said that people in rural areas will get benefit of doorstep banking services. Principal secretary in the Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhi explained about implementation of LAccMI (Location Accessible Multi-Model Initiative) scheme. In first phase, 55 Ama bus stands (ABS) were set up and 124 are in the pipeline. Collectors were directed to look after the maintenance of the ABS which are already operational. Besides, presentation was made on district level intensive skilling by the Skill Development and Technical Education department in convergence with different departments. The Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department made a presentation on crop weather situation and contingency plan for rabi as well as Odisha Millet Mission activities.