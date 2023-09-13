Home States Odisha

Odisha: NGT slaps Rs 2.5k fine on DFO for delayed affidavit

The NGT bench during its hearing on Monday also observed that the state government itself is delaying the matter and not prosecuting the case sincerely and conscientiously.

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed penalty of Rs 2,500 on Chandaka divisional forest officer (DFO) for delay in submission of information in connection with a case pertaining to degradation of Sikharchandi hills. Construction activities in the area have been suspended by the tribunal over possible damage to the biodiversity and endangered plant species in the ecosensitive hill area.

The NGT bench during its hearing on Monday also observed that the state government itself is delaying the matter and not prosecuting the case sincerely and conscientiously. The two-member bench expressed its displeasure after additional government advocate SK Nayak informed that he wanted more time for bringing some documents that he received from the Forest department on record through an affidavit. The bench asked as to why the documents were not promptly filed by the state respondents through affidavit earlier in spite of the fact that the case has been pending since June 12, 2023 and there is also a stay order in operation in the case.

The bench further directed the forest officer to deposit the fine within a week and stated that filing of the fresh affidavit by the Forest department will be allowed only after deposit of the amount. The bench posted the matter to October 12 for next hearing. Notably, the tribunal has kept in abeyance the ongoing construction activity in Sikharchandi hills, a part of Chandaka Wildlife Division, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, citing that it may damage the biodiversity and other endangered plant species in the area.

Meanwhile, petitioner Sachin Mohapatra said they have appealed the NGT for its intervention in declaring Sikharchandi hill a biodiversity heritage site. Considering the rich bio-diversity of the hill, two elected sarpanchs have already requested the chairman of the State Biodiversity Board to declare the hill as a biodiversity heritage site and stop all kinds of activities damaging the biological resources, he added.

National Green Tribunal

