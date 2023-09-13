Home States Odisha

Odisha: Soumya axed from BJD V-P post

BJD leaders including some ministers had also targeted Patnaik during the last several days for the views expressed by him.

BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday removed Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from the post of vice-president of the party. Patnaik’s removal from the post has come following his continuous criticism of the party and functioning of the government. BJD leaders including some ministers had also targeted Patnaik during the last several days for the views expressed by him.

The order removing Patnaik from the party post has been signed by Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik. “Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Vice-President, Biju Janata Dal is hereby removed from the post of vice-president with immediate effect,” the office order signed by the chief minister said.

However, Patnaik expressed doubts over the signature of the chief minister in the order. The Khandapada MLA said that he has not lost anything after his removal from the post of vice-president.

“What was I doing as a vice-president? All posts in the BJD are ornamental,” he said.

