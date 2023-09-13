Odisha: Woman calls doctor for home visit, extorts Rs 10 lakh 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what looks like a plot straight out of a Bollywood movie, a couple called a doctor for home visit only to extort Rs 10 lakh from him before ending up in police net. Thirty-three-year-old Nishikanta Patra, his wife Irani were arrested along with two of their associates by Commissionerate Police which seized a cheque bearing Rs 9 lakh and Rs 30,000 in cash from their possession.

The incident took place on September 8, when Irani telephoned the victim, a medical officer posted at a CHC in Jajpur district, seeking urgent medical help and requested him to come to her house in Tamando. The doctor was reluctant but later agreed. As soon as he reached their house, Irani along with her husband and the other two associates allegedly locked the door, snatched his phone and asked the doctor to pay Rs 25 lakh at knife point.

They also blackmailed the doctor saying that they would lodge a false police complaint and tarnish his image if he failed to pay up. The doctor apparently agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh of which Rs 1 lakh was forcibly transferred from his account to Irani’s account.

The accused then took the doctor in his car to his house, collected the Rs 9 lakh cheque and returned home. They warned him against sharing the matter with anyone and returned his car key, gold bracelet and mobile phone. The traumatised doctor remained clueless for two days and lodged a complaint with Tamando police after which the four were held.

During investigation police found that the accused operated as a gang and committed similar crimes previously, many of which remained unreported. “It has come to our knowledge that the accused extorted money from a PhD student of a private university as well as a businessman in the city. Both the matters will be investigated,” police said.

The Patras and their associates Manoranjan Pradhan and Saktikanta Harichandan, all from Tamando, were booked under sections 342, 365, 385, 386, 387, 389, 394 and 120-B of the IPC. Saktikant, police said, was booked in a murder case too.

