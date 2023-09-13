Two forest staff in Odisha suspended for negligence, 5 arrested

By Express News Service

ANGUL: DFO Satkosia Forest Division Saroj Panda, has placed forester Udaynath Pradhan and guard Sandhyarani Pradhan of the Pampasar range under suspension for their alleged negligence that led to the electrocution deaths of two elephants.

The forest officials of the division have also apprehended five individuals from Tarabha village for illegally tapping into an 11KV transmission line. While two were arrested on September 7, three more were apprehended on September 9. Those arrested earlier have been granted bail, but the second group remains in custody.

The arrested have been identified as Anil Bhoi, Budhia Bhoi, Suka Pradhan, Abhina Dehury, and Nilamani Bhoi. Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Subhendu Behera confirmed that a case has been filed against a total of 11 individuals, with five apprehended and six currently at large. Effort is underway to trace the remaining suspects from Tarabha village.

Behera further stated that intensive joint patrols and inspections have been initiated in collaboration with the electric department to combat illegal power tapping within the sanctuary area. The post-mortem examination confirmed electrocution as the cause of death for the two elephants.

On September 5, Satkosia forest authorities found the carcasses of two elephants, a 15-year-old tusker and a five-year-old female elephant, in the Tainisi jungle near Tarabha village, Pampasar range.

ANGUL: DFO Satkosia Forest Division Saroj Panda, has placed forester Udaynath Pradhan and guard Sandhyarani Pradhan of the Pampasar range under suspension for their alleged negligence that led to the electrocution deaths of two elephants. The forest officials of the division have also apprehended five individuals from Tarabha village for illegally tapping into an 11KV transmission line. While two were arrested on September 7, three more were apprehended on September 9. Those arrested earlier have been granted bail, but the second group remains in custody. The arrested have been identified as Anil Bhoi, Budhia Bhoi, Suka Pradhan, Abhina Dehury, and Nilamani Bhoi. Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Subhendu Behera confirmed that a case has been filed against a total of 11 individuals, with five apprehended and six currently at large. Effort is underway to trace the remaining suspects from Tarabha village.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Behera further stated that intensive joint patrols and inspections have been initiated in collaboration with the electric department to combat illegal power tapping within the sanctuary area. The post-mortem examination confirmed electrocution as the cause of death for the two elephants. On September 5, Satkosia forest authorities found the carcasses of two elephants, a 15-year-old tusker and a five-year-old female elephant, in the Tainisi jungle near Tarabha village, Pampasar range.