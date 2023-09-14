CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10L each for Asian Games-bound athletes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial support for the state’s athletes who have qualified to participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China to be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Each Asian Games-bound athlete will receive Rs 10 lakh each to support their training, preparation and participation in the prestigious sporting event. Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offers a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes.

At least 13 athletes from the state have qualified for the games including Kishore Jena in athletics, Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali Swain in rowing, Anupama Swain in Jiu-Jitsu, Neha Devi Leichondam in Kayaking & Canoeing, Pyari Xaxa in Women Football, Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in women and men hockey respectively and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in women’s Rugby.

Wishing them the best, the chief minister hoped the athletes will showcase their talent at the games and the incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial support for the state’s athletes who have qualified to participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China to be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Each Asian Games-bound athlete will receive Rs 10 lakh each to support their training, preparation and participation in the prestigious sporting event. Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offers a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes. At least 13 athletes from the state have qualified for the games including Kishore Jena in athletics, Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali Swain in rowing, Anupama Swain in Jiu-Jitsu, Neha Devi Leichondam in Kayaking & Canoeing, Pyari Xaxa in Women Football, Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in women and men hockey respectively and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in women’s Rugby.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Wishing them the best, the chief minister hoped the athletes will showcase their talent at the games and the incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.