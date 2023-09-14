Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10L each for Asian Games-bound athletes

Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offers a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial support for the state’s athletes who have qualified to participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China to be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Each Asian Games-bound athlete will receive Rs 10 lakh each to support their training, preparation and participation in the prestigious sporting event. Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offers a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes.

At least 13 athletes from the state have qualified for the games including Kishore Jena in athletics, Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali Swain in rowing, Anupama Swain in Jiu-Jitsu, Neha Devi Leichondam in Kayaking & Canoeing, Pyari Xaxa in Women Football, Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in women and men hockey respectively and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in women’s Rugby.

Wishing them the best, the chief minister hoped the athletes will showcase their talent at the games and the incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games financial support athletes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp