Five scrub typhus deaths rock Odisha's Bargarh

While there could be several sources of bacterial infection, the common ones are mites in pets or other animals.

Published: 14th September 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

BARGARH/SAMBALPUR: Five scrub typhus deaths in last two weeks have sent panic waves in Bargarh with the district administration on its toes to bring the situation under control. Four of the deaths were reported in private hospitals and nursing homes while one was recorded at VIMSAR, Burla.

Sources said, all the casualties were reported between August 31 and September 10. Two of the deceased were from Sohela, one each from Barpali, Bheden and Attabira. The victims included two women one of whom was a 105-year-old and the other, an 18-year-old girl. The other three were in the age group of 19 to 54.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Bargarh, Jitendra Mohan Beborta who confirmed the deaths said, currently four patients are undergoing treatment at the government hospital. The health administration tested 305 samples out of which four tested positive.

Beborta, however, assured that there was nothing to panic. “The symptoms usually begin within 10 days of being bitten by mites. We are going to carry our widespread awareness to sensitise people to report if they develop symptoms. The disease can be treated without any risk as soon as it is reported,” the CDMO added.

The scrub typhus infection is caused by bites of infected mites. While there could be several sources of the bacterial infection, the common ones are mites in pets or other animals.

Besides mites in areas with dense plantation like paddy fields could be triggering the infection in the district where a large number of people are engaged in agricultural activities, leaving farmers at a higher risk of exposure.

Additional district medical officer Sadhu Charan Dash informed that ASHA and anganwadi workers have been roped in to create awareness among the people. They will appeal to the people to report at the hospitals immediately if they suffer from fever or any mite bite.

The test for scrub typhus is being conducted through ELISA card test at Bargarh district headquarters hospital. However, more antigen kits are being sent to all the primary health centers and community health centers (CHC) so that people can avail the tests at the nearest point, he added.

