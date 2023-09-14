Odisha: Claiming inaction by police, woman takes to social media to find husband

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 30-year-old woman from Jagatsinghpur turned to social media for assistance in locating her husband, who she suspects has been abducted. She took to the internet alleging harassment by local police and their failure to take appropriate action for the safe return of her spouse.

The woman, Manorama Mohanty complained that her 36-year-old husband, Jyotiranjan Mohanty, a resident of Korania under the jurisdiction of Naugaon police worked as a contract worker in a private company located in Khargapur, West Bengal.

On August 29, 2023, Mohanty informed Manorama about returning to village the same evening due to health reasons. However, he did not return leaving her concerned.She reportedly reached out to the company’s staff to inquire about her husband’s whereabouts, only to be told he had availed leave and left the office the previous evening.After 15 days, she filed a missing person report with the Naugaon police station.

Manorama alleged that the local police declined to investigate her husband’s missing case and advised her to file an FIR in Khargapur, where the incident occurred. With no option, Manorama took to social media to seek help in securing her husband’s safe return.

She said, “I am poor and alone and cannot travel to Khargapur to file an FIR. Since August 29, my husband’s cell phone has remained switched off. I suspect he may have been abducted by miscreants.”On the other hand, Naugaon IIC Sanghmitra Nayak confirmed that a missing person case had been registered and inquiry is on.

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 30-year-old woman from Jagatsinghpur turned to social media for assistance in locating her husband, who she suspects has been abducted. She took to the internet alleging harassment by local police and their failure to take appropriate action for the safe return of her spouse. The woman, Manorama Mohanty complained that her 36-year-old husband, Jyotiranjan Mohanty, a resident of Korania under the jurisdiction of Naugaon police worked as a contract worker in a private company located in Khargapur, West Bengal. On August 29, 2023, Mohanty informed Manorama about returning to village the same evening due to health reasons. However, he did not return leaving her concerned.She reportedly reached out to the company’s staff to inquire about her husband’s whereabouts, only to be told he had availed leave and left the office the previous evening.After 15 days, she filed a missing person report with the Naugaon police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Manorama alleged that the local police declined to investigate her husband’s missing case and advised her to file an FIR in Khargapur, where the incident occurred. With no option, Manorama took to social media to seek help in securing her husband’s safe return. She said, “I am poor and alone and cannot travel to Khargapur to file an FIR. Since August 29, my husband’s cell phone has remained switched off. I suspect he may have been abducted by miscreants.”On the other hand, Naugaon IIC Sanghmitra Nayak confirmed that a missing person case had been registered and inquiry is on.