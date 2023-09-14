Odisha: Complete CMSA projects on time, 5T secretary Pandian tells collectors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday asked district collectors to ensure that projects sanctioned under the chief minister’s special assistance (CMSA) are completed on time. 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of the projects with the district collectors here. Pandian and CMO officials visited all 30 districts over the last six months to review the progress of various developmental works and hold public grievance meetings.

As per the CMO, at least 57,085 grievances were received during the district public grievance meetings of which 37,513 have been disposed of till now. Pandian asked the collectors to ensure personal attention towards disposal of the public grievances. It was revealed 24,722 letters have been written to petitioners regarding their grievance redressal and 22,407 phone calls also made in this regard.

Pandian reviewed the progress of various important projects, progress of various educational institutions and religious/community projects sanctioned under CMSA and asked the collectors to ensure their completion on time. He emphasised locals should be closely involved from the conception to the completion stage of various projects. The 5T secretary also reviewed the drinking water and electricity related issues and directed to resolve them on priority.

Pandian said collectors should ensure implementation of 5T principles during the execution of various projects that have been recently sanctioned under CMSA. He said under transparency, all sanctioned projects should have project pillar and information board and photographs. This apart, communities should be involved at all stages of the projects under team work. The projects should be executed as per timeline with emphasis on quality leading to transformation.The 5T secretary asked collectors to follow legal issues relating to land like ‘gramakantha paramboke’ and resolved within a timeframe to benefit people.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday asked district collectors to ensure that projects sanctioned under the chief minister’s special assistance (CMSA) are completed on time. 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of the projects with the district collectors here. Pandian and CMO officials visited all 30 districts over the last six months to review the progress of various developmental works and hold public grievance meetings. As per the CMO, at least 57,085 grievances were received during the district public grievance meetings of which 37,513 have been disposed of till now. Pandian asked the collectors to ensure personal attention towards disposal of the public grievances. It was revealed 24,722 letters have been written to petitioners regarding their grievance redressal and 22,407 phone calls also made in this regard. Pandian reviewed the progress of various important projects, progress of various educational institutions and religious/community projects sanctioned under CMSA and asked the collectors to ensure their completion on time. He emphasised locals should be closely involved from the conception to the completion stage of various projects. The 5T secretary also reviewed the drinking water and electricity related issues and directed to resolve them on priority.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pandian said collectors should ensure implementation of 5T principles during the execution of various projects that have been recently sanctioned under CMSA. He said under transparency, all sanctioned projects should have project pillar and information board and photographs. This apart, communities should be involved at all stages of the projects under team work. The projects should be executed as per timeline with emphasis on quality leading to transformation.The 5T secretary asked collectors to follow legal issues relating to land like ‘gramakantha paramboke’ and resolved within a timeframe to benefit people.