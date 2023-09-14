Odisha: Ganjam collector gets NGT rap over Tampara report

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday warned it would initiate proceedings against the collector of Ganjam if he fails again to file the inspection committee’s report on allegations about permanent constructions undertaken in violation of environmental norms in Tampara lake, one of the largest fresh water lakes in the state.

NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata was hearing Wildlife Society of Orissa (WSO)’s petition seeking intervention against the huge construction activities that had already taken place in the name of tourism in the lake area and its fringes.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Justice Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) said, “The district collector, Ganjam, was required to file report of the inspection committee on affidavit but the same has not been filed till date. We grant the district collector, Ganjam further ten days’ time for filing the affidavit bringing on record the report of the inspection committee, otherwise appropriate proceedings shall be initiated by this Tribunal as per the provisions of section 26 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010”.

At the beginning of the hearing on Wednesday, WSO counsel Sankar Prasad Pani filed an additional affidavit supported by photographs on construction being made in the water body.

The Bench took serious note of it and said, “Question is how has such construction been permitted by the state authorities by allowing encroachment into the water body and what steps have been taken by the district collector, Ganjam, to remove the same”.

The Bench fixed September 26 for further consideration of the matter along with the Inspection report.

Earlier on August 11, while constituting the inspection committee to visit the site in question and submit its report on affidavit within four weeks the Bench in an interim order said, “In the meantime, the district collector, Ganjam, shall ensure that no illegal constructions are made and no part of the Tampara lake is encroached or allowed to be encroached”.

The NGT had constituted a four-member inspection committee including senior scientist, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (Regional Office), Bhubaneswar, senior ccientist Central Pollution Control Board, district collector Ganjam, or his nominee not below the rank of additional district magistrate and secretary, State Wetland Authority (Odisha) or his nominee of a senior rank.

“The Ganjam collector shall be the nodal officer for all logistic purposes and for filing the committee report on affidavit”, the NGT had specified in the order.

As per the petition the permanent construction within water area and 50 metre of Tampara lake include restaurant, hotel, resorts and cottages along with other permanent structures constructed by OTDC.

