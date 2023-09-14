Orissa HC dismisses plea on literary award for USS

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a petition that had questioned the legitimacy of the selection committee that had recommended conferment of ‘Vyasakabi Fakirmohan Odia Bhasa Samman-2020’ on Utkal Sahitya Samaj (USS).

While dismissing the petition, the single judge Bench of Justice KR Mohapatra on Monday said, “At no stage of selection process, the petitioner had raised any objection to the same. Thus, the petitioner having participated and being unsuccessful in receiving the award has no locus standi to challenge the constitution of the selection committee.”

Litterateur Dr Nursingha Charan Sarangi had filed the petition on April 8, 2022. The petition sought quashing of the selection committee as it included Prof Udayanath Sahu, who was a member of Utkal Sahitya Samaj He alleged that the entire selection process for conferment of the award was vitiated due to the inclusion of Prof Sahu. However, Justice Mohapatra said apart from Prof Udayanath Sahu, there were three other members and the selection committee was chaired by the additional chief secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, government of Odisha.

“In absence of any material or scrap of paper to show that Prof Sahu had influenced the selection committee for conferment of the award, the decision/recommendation of the selection committee should not be lightly set aside when the selection committee was manned by the experts in the field”, Justice Mohapatra observed.

In January 2022, the selection committee unanimously recommended the name of Utkal Sahitya Samaj for the award stating that the institution was established in the year, 1903. Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan had been the president of the said institution on two occasions. Besides, the institution has published three books on Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan and two books on literature and language and forty books on other subjects of Odia language. The department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture had instituted Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Odia Bhasa Samman. It carries a cash award of Rs 1 lakh along with citation.

