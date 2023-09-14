Home States Odisha

Prenatal sex determination clinic busted in Odisha

The clinic was helping people not only in determining the gender of foetus but also in conducting female foeticide.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A special team of Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday busted an illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide centre operating in a clandestine manner from a rented house at Roxy Lane in busy Badambadi locality of the city.

The team conducted simultaneous raids in presence of deputy collector Alakarani Debata at three places and busted the illegal clinic with seizure of several equipment including two potable ultrasound machines used for prenatal sex determination along with  medicines for female foeticide.

While one of the portable ultrasound machines was seized from Health Home Hospital near Palamandap, another along with several foeticide medicines were seized from two rented houses in Roxy Lane.

The clinic was helping people not only in determining the gender of foetus but also in conducting female foeticide. The accused Bhikari Parida who was running the illegal prenatal sex determination fled the rented house during the raid.

Preliminary probe reveals Parida used to bring the portable ultrasound machine from the private nursing home to the rented houses. While the private nursing home and the two rented house have been sealed, an FIR in this connection has been filed by ADMO &PH, Cuttack for further investigation and necessary legal action, informed CDM&PHO, Cuttack Makaranda Beura.

