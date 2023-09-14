Rains to lash Odisha for next three days: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and under its influence most places in Odisha are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall on Thursday. The system lying over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to become more marked in next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under its impact, heavy rainfall is likely in Cuttack and 16 other districts on Thursday. “Some parts of the state will continue to experience heavy rainfall till Saturday,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. Though upper catchment areas of Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh are expected to receive showers, possibility of floods in Odisha is bleak, said weather experts.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the low-pressure area is likely to become well-marked in the next 24 hours. The system is expected to cross Odisha coast in the subsequent 24 hours. The system may retain its intensity over land and could possibly become a depression, albeit for a short duration. It will trigger active to vigorous monsoon conditions, mostly over central parts of the country, it said.

Skymet said ocean surface is fairly warm around the centre of low pressure with temperature around 30 degree Celsius till the coastline. The heat energy will allow the system to sustain or enhance its strength, it said. Odisha has received 927.88 mm rainfall as against its average of 1037.3 mm between June 1 and September 13. So far this monsoon season, the state has recorded 11 per cent deficit rains.

Nine districts including Khurda ( - 21 per cent) and Puri ( - 24 per cent) have recorded deficit rains during the period. The low pressure is expected to reduce the rain deficit in the state. More rains are likely in store for Odisha as a fresh cyclonic circulation may form around September 19.

