Southern Odisha bears brunt of rain onslaught

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: Heavy rains battered southern districts of the state, bringing normal life to a halt and affecting both rail and road traffic in the last two days. Train service from Rayagada to Koraput under the Waltair Division was hit after a huge boulder and soil blocked the track between Tikiri and Rauli. Following the landslide, several trains including Visakhapatnam-Koraput DMU and Samaleswari Express were cancelled.

A quick action team from Koraput along with engineering and technical staff rushed to the spot and removed the boulder and uprooted trees from the track. Sources said there were reports of several portions of railway tracks being submerged due to incessant rain in both districts for the last three to four days.

Traffic between Ajaygada and Kujasing village in Gumma block of Gajapati district was paralysed after boulders fell on the road on Tuesday. Though the boulders were removed and traffic resumed, commuters are apprehensive of travelling on the route as there are chances of landslides occurring due to incessant rain. The local administration has also advised people to remain alert while commuting on the road.

A railway team removing uprooted trees and soil from the track | express

In Boudh, one person died and two others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Karan Mahakul of Balakira village. Sources said due to heavy rains, the trio had taken shelter under a tree near Mundapada within Baunsuni police limits when lightning hit them.

Similarly in Ganjam district, many rural roads have been submerged due to the continuous downpour. The roads in Berhampur city also remained waterlogged. Due to clogged drains, rainwater entered several houses in Gosaninuagaon, Bhabinipur, Lochapada and Gajapati Nagar areas of Berhampur.

In Koraput, water level in the three major dam reservoirs is hovering near the danger mark due to heavy rains for the last three days. The water level in Telengiri reservoir in Ranigada stood at 632.50 metre against the maximum capacity of 633 metre. On the day, the authorities opened one gate of the dam to release the excess water. Sources said the release of water has led to flood fear in areas along the banks of Indravati river in Borigumma and Kotpad.

Similarly, the water level in Machkund dam reservoir touched 2,589 feet against the maximum capacity of 2,590 feet. The authorities have also opened a sluice gate to release the excess water. In Upper Kolab dam, the water level touched 853 metre against the maximum capacity of 858 metre. Additional chief engineer, Upper Kolab BK Rao said the dam gate will be opened only after the water level crosses the danger mark.

The administration has put the southern districts on alert and asked local officials to keep a strict vigil in vulnerable areas as the IMD has forecast more rains in the region.

