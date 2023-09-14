Students wade through water to reach school in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Due to the alleged negligence of local administration, around 120 schoolchildren and their teachers in Silapokhari village of Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district have been forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their school during every rainy season.

The problem of waterlogging near the school began ever since it was built in 2013. The choice of a low-lying area coupled with absence of drainage system led to accumulation of water all around the building every time it rained heavily. Villager Rajanikanta Jena said “Guardians have to lift their children on their shoulders to help them reach the school.”

Reacting to the problem, headmistress Anjamani Das said “Some children and teachers have to wade through knee-deep water to reach the school as severe waterlogging occurs after every downpour. The entire half-kilometer stretch around the school remains submerged, causing unbearable suffering for the students.”

The school is also flooded due to the illegal blockage of a water channel nearby due to construction of a house there. This prompts students to stay home during the rainy season, she said annoyingly. Block education officer (BEO) Manoranjan Sethi acknowledged the challenges faced by students due to waterlogging and poor roads. He stated, “It is the responsibility of the gram panchayat to build proper roads in this village. I will discuss this issue with the district education officer and other officials to ensure the construction of a suitable road near the school.”

KENDRAPARA: Due to the alleged negligence of local administration, around 120 schoolchildren and their teachers in Silapokhari village of Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district have been forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their school during every rainy season. The problem of waterlogging near the school began ever since it was built in 2013. The choice of a low-lying area coupled with absence of drainage system led to accumulation of water all around the building every time it rained heavily. Villager Rajanikanta Jena said “Guardians have to lift their children on their shoulders to help them reach the school.” Reacting to the problem, headmistress Anjamani Das said “Some children and teachers have to wade through knee-deep water to reach the school as severe waterlogging occurs after every downpour. The entire half-kilometer stretch around the school remains submerged, causing unbearable suffering for the students.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The school is also flooded due to the illegal blockage of a water channel nearby due to construction of a house there. This prompts students to stay home during the rainy season, she said annoyingly. Block education officer (BEO) Manoranjan Sethi acknowledged the challenges faced by students due to waterlogging and poor roads. He stated, “It is the responsibility of the gram panchayat to build proper roads in this village. I will discuss this issue with the district education officer and other officials to ensure the construction of a suitable road near the school.”