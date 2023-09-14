Two nature parks open at Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Adding a new dimension to the existing spectra of eco-tourism in the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, two nature parks were inaugurated by principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), SK Popli at Govindpur village and Debrigarh Zero Point adjoining Sanctuary and Hirakud Wetland, in presence of the local villagers and official of Hirakud Wildlife Division on Wednesday.

The first park named as ‘Hirakud Nature Park’ at Govindpur in Bargarh district is spread over 2.5 acres. With the support of Debrigarh authorities and State Wildlife Wing, the villagers of Govindpur have developed necessary amenities at the nature park. Morever, few submerged temples located inside the lake near the park have also been renovated during the development of the park.

The amenities include one refreshment kiosk and picnic amenities for the visitors besides two beautiful wooden boats to facilitate boating in the lake. Whole landscape is managed plastic free by the women folks of the village. This apart, the residents of Govindpur have decided to take up Mahanadi Alati everyday and on every auspicious occasion, which will be an added attraction for the visitors.

The revenue generated will be shared by the community and these facilities will help generate alternative livelihood for them. A separate spot adjoining the Hirakud lake has been created by the Debrigarh authorities for the same at the Park, as livelihood of all villagers is fully dependent on fishing and eco-tourism in the area. Earlier in May this year, Govindpur community members were taken to Chilika Lake on a two-day exposure visit for capacity building.

Another park named ‘Debrigarh Nature Park’ was also inaugurated at Zeropoint, which is the entry point to Debrigarh Sanctuary from Sambalpur with similar amenities for the visitors. It will be managed by the local forest-dependent communities as an alternative livelihood option. While work on the refreshment kiosk, souvenir shop and boating facilities at the nature park here has been completed, one open Orchidarium is under progress at the location.

