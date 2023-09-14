Youth falls into Brahmani river in Odisha's Jajpur, drowns

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The body of a 20-year-old youth was recovered from Brahmani river in Jajpur’s Bari Ramchandrapur on Wednesday. The deceased is Soumya Ranjan Das, a native of Kakudikuda village. The youth reportedly fell into Brahmani river and went missing on Tuesday.

Sources said Das used to reside in his maternal uncle’s house in Dharapur village under Bari block. He had gone to the bridge over Brahmani along with a friend on Tuesday afternoon. Das was sitting on the bridge near Tinimuhani when he lost balance and fell into the river.

The youth’s friend raised an alarm following which locals launched a search but failed to trace him. On being informed, fire services and ODRAF personnel reached the spot and started an operation to trace Das.

As evening approached, the search was suspended due to darkness. The operation was restarted on Wednesday and after eight hours of search, the youth’s body was recovered from the river.

