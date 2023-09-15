Academics at secondary schools in Odisha hit by agitation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing teachers’ strike that has crippled education and mid-day-meal (MDM) programme in 56,000 primary and upper primary schools has now started impacting high schools with their teachers being deputed to elementary schools to manage classes and the nutrition programme.

With half-yearly exams of Class X students a few weeks away, the move has been strongly objected to by the teachers’ community as well as students and guardians. Unable to convince the agitating primary and upper primary teachers, who are on mass leave and staging protest in all 314 blocks seeking immediate fulfilment of their demands, several block education officers (BEOs) have issued letters asking some of the high school teachers to manage studies as well as the MDM programme in these schools.

As many as 149 secondary school teachers in Chhendipada block of Angul district have been asked by the BEO to take charge of different elementary schools and ensure their smooth functioning. At least 39 teachers in Banarpal block of the district have also been deputed to different primary and upper primary schools for teaching and MDM programme. Similarly, around 31 high school teachers of Kutra block have been deputed to different elementary schools in the area for the same reason.

“This arrangement is only in administrative exigency,” stated the order issued by one of the BEOs.Taking serious note of the issue, the Odisha Govt High School CBT Teachers’ Association members on Thursday said they have requested the School and Mass Education Minister to desist from taking such move.

Unending crisis

BEOs have asked high school teachers to manage affairs in elementary schools

Half yearly exams of Class X start from October 4

Odisha Govt High School CBT Teachers’ Assn has asked minister to look into the issue

