CM Naveen launches new nutrition scheme for women and children

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pusti Yojana to cater to the nutritional needs of pregnant women, girls of 15 to 19 years of age and malnourished children. The chief minister also started ‘Pada Pusti’ yojana under which tribal children of inaccessible villages will be provided cooked food in their homes.

Under the scheme provision of dry food will be made for pregnant women. Besides, extremely malnourished children will be given complete meals and those suffering from medium malnourishment and underweight children will be given chhatua laced with vitamins and eggs.

Launching the scheme, the chief minister said nutrition has deep links with prosperity. Development targets of the state can be fulfilled through proper nutrition and mothers will have to play a lead role in this. The chief minister said women particularly anganwadi workers and Mission Shakti members will play a key role in the success of the scheme.

Stating Odisha was the first state in the country to bring a nutrition budget since 2020-21, the chief minister said care is also being taken of mothers and children under Mamata scheme. The MSP scheme will further strengthen the nutritional provisions for women and children.

The chief minister said the Women and Child Development department has been successfully implementing the scheme by involving everyone at the grassroots level under 5T initiative. He said concerted efforts from all will lead to the success of the scheme and make Odisha healthier.

Development commissioner Anu Garg said the state is improving its rank in nutrition index slowly. She said the scheme is a timely step towards bringing transformation in the nutrition level of people in the state. Minister of state for Women and Child Development Basanti Hembrum, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present.

