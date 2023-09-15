Miscreants reduce Millet Shakti Cafe to ruins in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Millet Shakti Cafe of Rourkela city administration has been vandalised and reduced to ruins by miscreants who over a period of time, stole all costly items from the outlet. Built at a cost of `20 lakh, the cafe was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 5 this year. It is located at a prominent location along the ring road and was part of the city beautification project for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The surrounding area of the cafe was beautified with attractive facilities including a selfie point, library and costly lights.

Sources said the cafe run by a women self-help group (SHG) was closed a couple of months back. Taking advantage of the situation, miscreants gradually stole all costly items including an air-conditioner, utensils and even power cables. Surprisingly, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) reportedly did not bother for its upkeep and safety. It is not yet clear if the RMC has taken note of the precarious condition of the millet cafe. RMC deputy commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi was not available for comment.

