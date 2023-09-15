Home States Odisha

Odisha: 2-year-old dies at DHH, family cries negligence

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Tension prevailed in the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) on Thursday following the death of a two-year-old girl allegedly due to medical negligence. The family members along with relatives of the deceased created a ruckus at the DHH alleging that their daughter died due to negligence of nurses and doctors. They relented only after the Jajpur chief district medical officer, Dr  Sibashis Maharana assured them of an investigation and action against the staff if found guilty.

According to sources, one Ajit Kumar Nayak, a resident of Similia village under Jajpur Sadar police limits in the district had admitted his two-year-old ailing daughter to the Jajpur DHH for treatment on the day. The girl was shifted to the fourth floor of the Maternal and Child Care (MCH) building of the DHH. While undergoing treatment, she breathed her last. Ajit alleged his daughter died due to negligence on the part of the doctors on duty at that time.

“We noticed my daughter’s condition was deteriorating and immediately reported it to the treating doctor. But he waited for the nurses. When we approached him again and requested him to attend to my daughter, he paid no heed to our requests. Rather he went for his usual rounds and by the time he came to my daughter, she was already dead,” alleged Ajit.

After the death of the baby, the family members and relatives protested demanding action against the doctor on duty.  On being informed, Jajpur CDMO Sibashis Maharana reached the spot, held discussions with the aggrieved family members, and assured them of action against the responsible persons.
“An investigation into the incident is underway. Action will be taken,” said the CDMO.

