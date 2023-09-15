Odisha Government puts districts on scrub typhus alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has swung into action following the death of six persons due to scrub typhus in Bargarh and Sundargarh districts. The districts have been asked to step up surveillance and testing and follow the treatment protocol with proper use of antibiotics to contain the highly infectious scrub typhus and leptospirosis.

While scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is caused by intracellular parasite Orientia tsutsugamushi and spread to people through the bite of infected chiggers (larval mites), leptospirosis is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. In humans, leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, some of which may be mistaken for other diseases. Some infected persons, however, may have no symptoms at all.

The directorate of Public Health has directed all CDMOs, Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) authorities to ensure timely treatment for the management of both diseases. Since early diagnosis and timely treatment are key for cure of scrub typhus, sources said, people died of the disease in the two districts due to late diagnosis and delayed treatment.

CDMOs have been asked to ensure availability of testing kits at the district-level public health laboratory and step up testing of people with symptoms like fever, headache, body ache and scrabs or lesions at the place of bite. Doctors have been advised to conduct tests on patients in case of pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO)

Director (public health) Dr Niranjan Mishra said scrub typhus is not a new disease and was detected in the state last year too. “Steps are being taken to intensify awareness and strengthen surveillance so that people can be diagnosed early and get timely treatment,” he said.

The director stressed use of appropriate antibiotics and adequate stock of drugs at the district level. Efforts are also on to conduct online seminars and workshops to train doctors on proper diagnosis of the two diseases.

While five persons died of the disease in Bargarh district in last 10 days, one succumbed in Sundargarh. Several others who have tested positive are undergoing treatment. Apart from the two districts, the disease has also been reported from Jharsuguda, Balangir, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur districts.

Meanwhile, the Health department has advised people, especially those who work in farmlands, to adopt safety measures like proper cleaning, wearing protective clothes during farm work and engagement in gardening and forest work.

