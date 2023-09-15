Home States Odisha

Odisha: Market ready but CMC yet to identify beneficiaries

Local corporator Subhasish Kumar Patnaik alleged the CMC has also not initiated steps for maintenance of the new market.

The modern vegetable market (urban haat) at Chhatra Bazaar is set to be inaugurated.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patanik is set to inaugurate the modern vegetable market (urban haat) at Chhatra Bazaar, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to identify vendors who will be allotted the units.

“The civic body is yet to hold discussions with us regarding allotment of units to vegetables vendors. We have proposed CMC to initiate steps for allotment of the vending units as soon as possible,” said Chhatra Bazar Byabasai Sangha president Debendra Sahu.

While around 750 vegetable vendors operate from Chhatra Bazaar, the market can accommodate 620. Local corporator Subhasish Kumar Patnaik alleged the CMC has also not initiated steps for maintenance of the new market.

Manpower required for cleaning, sanitation, parking, etc., at the urban haat is yet to be arranged by the civic body which is going to be inaugurated in a few hours, he said.

CMC mayor Subhas Singh said CMC officials and the Chhatra Bazaar Byabasai Sangha will jointly identify beneficiaries and allot vending units after inauguration of the urban haat. A self help group (SHG) will be engaged for maintenance of the modern vegetable market, he informed.

