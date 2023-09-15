Odisha Vigilance raid: OAS officer found in possession of properties worth crores

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Thursday raided multiple locations and detected property worth crores owned by OAS officer Sangram Keshari Jena and his family members. The anti-graft agency said multiple assets including a triple-storey building worth Rs 1.36 crore at Jena colony in Balugaon, another building of 2,700 sq feet in Haripur village of Tangi and four plots in Banpur town have been detected in the name of the officer, posted under state Revenue and Disaster Management department, and his family members, during searches carried out in four places over allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to known source of income.

Jena was also found to have paid Rs 11 lakh in advance to purchase a ‘benami’ plot in Balugaon, officials said. This part the officials said bank, postal and insurance deposits worth over Rs 21.46 lakh, three four-wheelers and two two-wheelers worth over Rs 38 lakh along with gold jewellery and household articles worth Rs 11 lakh have been detected by the Vigilance during raid in places linked to the bureaucrat. The measurement and valuation of the assets is under progress, they said.

