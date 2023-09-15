Orissa HC sets Nov 30 deadline for final policy on fishing in Chilika lagoon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the state government to present before the court the finalised policy for fishing in Chilika lake by November 30. The court fixed the deadline after state counsel DK Mohanty submitted that the process for finalisation and approval of the draft policy is on and would be completed within the six-month time as specified in the order issued on May 15.

The court was hearing petitions seeking intervention for permitting to continue with its fishing activities in Chilika. Several primary fishing cooperative societies (PFCSs) had filed the petitions. The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice AK Mohapatra said that it is understood that the policy will primarily focus on fishing activities in a responsible and sustainable manner considering the long-term history of people in and around Chilika.

There should be consultation with the traditional fishermen as well as the (PFCSs) representing the non-traditional fishermen by including them among the stakeholders. The bench also directed all stakeholders to submit their opinion on the draft policy for fishing in Chilika by October 10 and fixed December 4 as next date for further consideration of the matter.

The PFCSs had sought the court’s intervention pointing out that the state government had on June 18, 1999 taken a policy decision that no lease shall be granted or renewed within the lake area for fishing activity for the time-being either in favour of any PFCSs or in favour of group societies of non-fishermen.

Consequently, there has since been no valid Chilika Sairat which has been recognized by the competent authority for fishing activities. Besides, the emphasis has been entirely on removal of illegal prawn gherries and culture farms with no attention being paid to the protection of the livelihood of non-traditional fishermen communities.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the state government to present before the court the finalised policy for fishing in Chilika lake by November 30. The court fixed the deadline after state counsel DK Mohanty submitted that the process for finalisation and approval of the draft policy is on and would be completed within the six-month time as specified in the order issued on May 15. The court was hearing petitions seeking intervention for permitting to continue with its fishing activities in Chilika. Several primary fishing cooperative societies (PFCSs) had filed the petitions. The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice AK Mohapatra said that it is understood that the policy will primarily focus on fishing activities in a responsible and sustainable manner considering the long-term history of people in and around Chilika. There should be consultation with the traditional fishermen as well as the (PFCSs) representing the non-traditional fishermen by including them among the stakeholders. The bench also directed all stakeholders to submit their opinion on the draft policy for fishing in Chilika by October 10 and fixed December 4 as next date for further consideration of the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PFCSs had sought the court’s intervention pointing out that the state government had on June 18, 1999 taken a policy decision that no lease shall be granted or renewed within the lake area for fishing activity for the time-being either in favour of any PFCSs or in favour of group societies of non-fishermen. Consequently, there has since been no valid Chilika Sairat which has been recognized by the competent authority for fishing activities. Besides, the emphasis has been entirely on removal of illegal prawn gherries and culture farms with no attention being paid to the protection of the livelihood of non-traditional fishermen communities.