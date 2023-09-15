Three dead as heavy rains pound Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least three persons lost their lives while many houses and property were damaged as incessant rains pounded western and southern parts of the state under the impact of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Rusimani Sahu (49) of Dumermunda village in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district, reportedly died after his thatched house collapsed due to torrential rain on Wednesday night. Binita Parabhoi (29)in Harekrushnapur village of the same block also died in wall collapse on Tuesday night, sources said.

Similarly, Gulekha Podh of Piplipali village in Balangir district drowned while fishing at the swelling Redha check dam. Another person accompanying him has reportedly gone missing. On the other hand, 28 students of Kilupada village in Sindrigaon panchayat of Kandhamal district had a narrow escape after a portion of a classroom wall in the primary school of their village collapsed in the rains. The students were outside the classroom during the time of the incident.

Heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in Salunki river of the district and submerged a bridge affecting vehicular movement from Nadikhanda to Dakapala. Over-topping of the MV 96 bridge along NH 326 also led to the snapping of road communication between Malkangiri and Motu blocks in Malkangiri district. Similarly, around 40-odd villages in Baipariguda, Nandapur and Dasamantpur blocks of Koraput were cut-off from the mainland due to overflowing streams and damage to the roads in the district. Keeping in view the torrential rains, the Balangir district administration closed down all schools and anganwadi centres till Friday morning.

Balangir block recorded around 320 mm rain in a span of 36 hours. IMD officials said 22 more blocks in the state also recorded rainfall of 100 mm and above within 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The average rainfall recorded in Odisha during the last 24 hours was 49.3 mm. Jagatsinghpur recorded the highest rainfall of 125.9 mm followed by 88.2 mm in Kalahandi, 74.1 mm in Balangir, 64 mm in Kandhamal district, 55.9 mm in Koraput and Malkangiri 46.5 mm.

As per a report of the special relief commissioner (SRC), rain affected 23 blocks across three blocks in Kandhamal district, 22 villages across eight blocks in Koraput, 10 villages across three blocks in Malkangiri, 97 villages across six blocks in Kalahandi and three villages in one block of Nabarangpur district. A little over 150 kutcha houses were damaged and 11,266 people affected in the five districts.

SRC officials said Vansadhara was flowing at 55.60 metre against the danger mark of 54.60 metre at Kashinagar but was gradually falling. No flood situation as yet has been reported in the Mahanadi river system. The water flow of Mahanadi remained 1,27,000 cusec at Khairmal and 92,000 cusec at Mundali as on 3 pm, said Water Resources department officials.

Met officials said heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state for another 48 hours in view of the low pressure and associated cyclonic circulation. SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked the districts under alert to keep administrative machinery ready for any possible eventuality.

He asked the district collectors to immediately restrict plying of vehicles in the event of any disruption in road connectivity. The district administrations were also asked to distribute polythene sheets among those whose thatched houses were damaged. They were also asked to shift people from low-lying areas to safer locations temporarily, if needed.

Fire services personnel and discom officials were also asked to remain on alert for road clearance and power restoration work, wherever needed while urban local bodies were directed to ensure de-congestion of drains and keep adequate de-watering pumps in areas vulnerable to waterlogging.

