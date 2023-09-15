Home States Odisha

Villagers in Odisha's Kujang protest power outage over unpaid bills

The irked  villagers, on Thursday, staged road blockade at Rahama on the Cuttack-Paradip State Highway, demanding immediate restoration of power supply.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of 29 panchayats in Kujang block staged road blockade at Rahama on the Cuttack-Paradip State Highway, demanding immediate restoration of power supply | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Residents of 29 panchayats in Kujang block have been grappling with severe shortage of drinking water for the past week following disconnection of power supply by Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) due to unpaid electricity bills. The irked villagers, on Thursday, staged road blockade at Rahama on the Cuttack-Paradip State Highway, demanding immediate restoration of power supply.

Sources said, the state government had initiated a drinking water pipeline project in all panchayats of Kujang block under the Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to All Habitation (Basudha) scheme. It aimed at providing clean drinking water to all the villagers in these panchayats. However, without the knowledge of the sarpanchs, the TPCODL had installed smart pre-meters to monitor power consumption. As dues accumulated, the supplier disconnected power citing non-payment of electricity bills.

The lack of power supply has led to a severe water crisis, with villagers having to travel one to two km to fetch drinking water.In protest, hundreds of villagers from Sailo, Talapda, and other panchayats, led by Sailo sarpanch Saroj Kumar Sethy, staged demonstrations and road blockades at Rahama on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway, demanding immediate restoration of power supply.

BDO Kujang, Soumyashree Panigrahi, acknowledged the drinking water crisis and said due to the delay in receiving CFC funds, the payment of bills had been hampered. He assured the agitators that power supply would be restored within 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
power supply road blockade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp