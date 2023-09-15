VIMSAR scales up scrub typhus tests; drive to sensitise people in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid fears of the deadly scrub typhus spreading its tentacles in western Odisha, the authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla have scaled up testing to identify the infected patients.

Currently, 100 tests are being conducted in VIMSAR every day to diagnose scrub typhus.

VIMSAR superintendent Lal Mohan Naik said, “Of all the samples being tested in a day, we are recording an average positivity rate of five per cent. However, as the disease is being diagnosed at a very early stage, no patient is facing any critical condition. Some patients are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Several others have been discharged after treatment.”

At least 12 patients are currently undergoing treatment in VIMSAR and their condition is improving. In the last week, more than 30 samples have been found positive for scrub typhus. Naik further said scrub typhus is not new to VIMSAR. “We have been receiving scrub typhus patients since the last few years. Hence, the hospital has adequate diagnostic facilities and medication to treat the infected patients. We just want patients to report the symptoms as soon as they suspect having the disease,” he added.

Assistant professor of Medicine department in VIMSAR Dr Sankar Ramchandani said scrub typhus is like any other viral infection. Medication for the disease is also almost the same. However, recovery depends on early diagnosis of the disease. It is one of the most neglected vector-borne diseases due to lack of awareness among people and limited testing facilities.

Ramchandani emphasised on availability of antigen or ELISA card test at every government hospital, especially in rural areas. He assured that there is no need to panic as many patients are recovering from the disease in a few days.

Meanwhile, after Bargarh reported five deaths and four active cases of scrub typhus, the district health wing has geared up to carry out awareness drive to sensitise people. As the disease is caused by the bite of mites, which are mostly found in plantation areas like paddy fields, farmers of the district have been categorised as the highly vulnerable group. ASHA and anganwadi workers have been roped in for the awareness drive.

