Waterlogging woes for Odisha's Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur

KENDRAPARA/JAGATSINGHPUR: Continuous rain disrupted normal life in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, causing waterlogging in many areas of both districts. In Kendrapara, water entered the community health centre (CHC) at Pattamundai on Thursday following heavy downpour since the last three days. The CHC staff were forced to wade through ankle-deep water to enter the hospital.

Apart from Pattamundai, waterlogging was also reported from Marsaghai, Rajnagar and Rajkanika areas. Slum dwellers in Kendrapara town were the worst sufferers as water entered their houses. The affected people were forced to take shelter in nearby buildings. Vehicles plying on roads faced difficulty due to waterlogging. Due to the inclement weather, operation of boats in riverside villages remained suspended.

Kendrapara sub-collector Niranjan Behera said, “We have warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to the low pressure in Bay of Bengal. Hundreds of boats in the jetties at Kharinashi, Jamboo, Kajalapatia, Bahakuda and Talachua have been anchored.”

Similarly, incessant rains in the last 24 hours resulted in waterlogging and power outages in many parts of Jagatsinghpur district.

Residents of Jagatsinghpur town faced a difficult time as many clogged drains started to overflow following the downpour. Locals alleged that the municipal authorities did not clear the drains before the monsoon as a result of which rainwater entered many houses and even shops.

Water also entered several high schools leading to suspension of classes on the day. There were reports of water entering Manijanga CHC. Several villages plunged into darkness as the torrential rains damaged infrastructure of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL).

Deputy collector (emergency) Sudarsan Guru said the district recorded 1,059 mm rainfall. Jagatsinghpur block received the highest rainfall of 184.6 mm followed by Tirtol which recorded 150 mm. The district administration has directed all the block development officers to submit reports about the damage caused by rains.

