Aparajita terms Oppn ban on news anchors unjustified

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/MALKANGIRI: BJP’s national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday claimed the NDA will form the government at the Centre with a clear majority in 2024 elections.

Addressing mediapersons after arriving at Koraput railway station, Aparajita said it is confirmed that Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister of the country. So INDIA alliance was getting frustrated about its future.

The BJP MP also expressed concern over INDIA alliance banning 14 news anchors and publishing a list with their names. Terming the ban as unjustified, she said the alliance took the decision as its leaders were not able to answer questions over the inefficiency of the opposition parties.

After reaching Koraput, Aparajita was felicitated by local BJP leaders. She recalled her tenure as collector of Koraput 23 years back and expressed gratitude to the people of the region for showing their love and affection towards her.

Later in the day, she addressed a public meeting at DNK Ground in Malkangiri and said local youths are migrating to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to work as labourers as there is lack of employment opportunities in the district.

There is no irrigation facilities in Chitrakonda, Khairput and Mathili blocks due to which local farmers are unable to produce multiple crops.

“What the BJD government could not achieve in 23 years, we will do it in just five years if BJP comes to power in Odisha,” she added.

KORAPUT/MALKANGIRI: BJP’s national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday claimed the NDA will form the government at the Centre with a clear majority in 2024 elections. Addressing mediapersons after arriving at Koraput railway station, Aparajita said it is confirmed that Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister of the country. So INDIA alliance was getting frustrated about its future. The BJP MP also expressed concern over INDIA alliance banning 14 news anchors and publishing a list with their names. Terming the ban as unjustified, she said the alliance took the decision as its leaders were not able to answer questions over the inefficiency of the opposition parties. After reaching Koraput, Aparajita was felicitated by local BJP leaders. She recalled her tenure as collector of Koraput 23 years back and expressed gratitude to the people of the region for showing their love and affection towards her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later in the day, she addressed a public meeting at DNK Ground in Malkangiri and said local youths are migrating to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to work as labourers as there is lack of employment opportunities in the district. There is no irrigation facilities in Chitrakonda, Khairput and Mathili blocks due to which local farmers are unable to produce multiple crops. “What the BJD government could not achieve in 23 years, we will do it in just five years if BJP comes to power in Odisha,” she added.