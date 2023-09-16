Ganesh Puja organisers in Odisha's Cuttack rue absence of single window

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Ganesh Puja a few days away, absence of a single window system for providing various permits and licences has emerged as a cause of concern for cultural associations in the city. The festival is celebrated by over 1,200 clubs, youth and cultural associations in and around the city. Major clubs usually spend around Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh for erecting pandals for the puja.

As per the standing rule of Cuttack urban police district, puja organisers are required to apply to police stations in their respective localities for holding puja and immersion ceremonies by submitting details including location. The person applying for permission is required to do so through an indemnity bond made before a notary and treasury challan of Rs 100 towards licence fee.

This apart, puja organisers are required to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) from fire, TPCODL, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Roads and Buildings department and submit the same to police stations concerned. All the applications along with required documents are required to be forwarded to the licence cell of DCP office where the same is verified and licence issued.

DCP Pinak Mishra said the Mahanagar Shanti Committee had given a proposal for issuing licence through a single window system recently in the puja preparatory meeting.

“But we cannot put up a single window system for issuing licence. NOCs and challans are mandatory. We however will help those who are facing difficulties in obtaining the NOCs,” said Mishra.

CUTTACK: With Ganesh Puja a few days away, absence of a single window system for providing various permits and licences has emerged as a cause of concern for cultural associations in the city. The festival is celebrated by over 1,200 clubs, youth and cultural associations in and around the city. Major clubs usually spend around Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh for erecting pandals for the puja. As per the standing rule of Cuttack urban police district, puja organisers are required to apply to police stations in their respective localities for holding puja and immersion ceremonies by submitting details including location. The person applying for permission is required to do so through an indemnity bond made before a notary and treasury challan of Rs 100 towards licence fee. This apart, puja organisers are required to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) from fire, TPCODL, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Roads and Buildings department and submit the same to police stations concerned. All the applications along with required documents are required to be forwarded to the licence cell of DCP office where the same is verified and licence issued.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DCP Pinak Mishra said the Mahanagar Shanti Committee had given a proposal for issuing licence through a single window system recently in the puja preparatory meeting. “But we cannot put up a single window system for issuing licence. NOCs and challans are mandatory. We however will help those who are facing difficulties in obtaining the NOCs,” said Mishra.