Leased land of Puri civic body to be regularised soon: CM Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has taken a policy decision to regularise land given on lease to individuals and different organisations including business establishments by the Puri municipality. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday following a high-level meeting on the issue.

Many individuals and organisations had brought this to the notice of 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to Puri district last month. The meeting was convened after the issue was taken to the notice of the chief minister.

It was decided that only land leased out by the Puri municipality by following all rules and procedures will be regularised. A price will also be fixed for conversion of the leasehold land to freehold land. The municipality has leased out 504 acre of land to different individuals and organisations over a period of time.

Puri collector Samarth Verma has been asked to complete the required survey in this regard within 20 days. It was decided that additional employees dealing with revenue matters will be provided to the Puri district administration in this regard.

Besides, proposal for construction of a reservoir at Manjari village in Nayagarh district over Brutang river was also discussed. It was decided that tender will be floated for the project after getting the environmental and other clearances.

