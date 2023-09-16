Odisha: After Cong, BJP to boycott speaker poll over Nuakhai

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The opposition BJP on Friday announced to boycott the election for the post of Odisha Assembly speaker on September 21 as it coincided with Nuakhai celebration, the mass agrarian festival of western Odisha.

Addressing mediapersons here, state BJP vice-president and Rengali MLA Nauri Naik said Nuakhai is the most important festival of western Odisha, which will be celebrated on September 20. The day after Nuakhai, people of the region observe the tradition of Nuakhai ‘Bhet Ghat’, where they meet and greet family members and relatives coming from far-flung areas to celebrate the festival. Despite being aware of the fact, the BJD government has chosen a date for the speaker election which is not favourable for the MLAs of western Odisha.

Naik further said, “We had urged the state government multiple times to consider the situation and reschedule the election date. Even Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling had protested against the decision. However, the government is yet to amend the date.”The Rengali legislator said this clearly shows that the government does not have any consideration for the sentiment of the people of western Odisha. Hence, the BJP has taken a decision to boycott the speaker election.

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD, Naik said, “What more can you expect from a government which is being run by secretaries? Those holding the chair of authority do not have any idea about the people of western Odisha.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress had also announced to abstain from the speaker election for similar reason. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingh Mishra said usually the government declares two-day holiday for Nuakhai. Nuakhai ‘Bhet Ghat’ is held the next day. Since half of the Congress MLAs, who hail from western Odisha districts, will be busy celebrating Nuakhai festival in their respective areas, they will not be able to participate in the election.The speaker post is lying vacant since the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha on May 12. Arukha was later inducted to the cabinet and given finance portfolio.

