Odisha: Farmers attacked for staging dharna

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A group of miscreants allegedly led by a BJD leader attacked several agitating farmers at the office of Chasakhanda cooperative society in Jajpur’s Binjharpur Assembly constituency on Friday.

Sources said farmers of Nilakanthapur and Muraripur villages had gone to the cooperative society’s office alleging that they were not being provided agriculture loan, chequebook and passbook. They further claimed money was being withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge.

As the society secretary didn’t arrive despite repeated requests by the farmers, the latter staged dharna in front of the office and locked it from outside. Moments later, a group of more than 20 youths headed by a local BJD leader reached the spot and attacked the agitating farmers with sticks. One Bimal Malik, former samiti member of Palatpur panchayat, was injured in the assault. He was admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

Malik said, “We were staging a peaceful protest before the cooperative society office. All of a sudden, some BJD workers attacked us without any provocation. Some of them also made casteist remarks against me. I have sustained injuries on my neck and eye in the attack.”On being informed, Dasarathpur police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

