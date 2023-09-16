Home States Odisha

Odisha: Farmers attacked for staging dharna

As the society secretary didn’t arrive despite repeated requests by the farmers, the latter staged dharna in front of the office and locked it from outside.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

BJD leader attacked several agitating farmers at the office of Chasakhanda cooperative society in Jajpur’s Binjharpur Assembly constituency after they staged a dharna. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A group of miscreants allegedly led by a BJD leader attacked several agitating farmers at the office of Chasakhanda cooperative society in Jajpur’s Binjharpur Assembly constituency on Friday.
Sources said farmers of Nilakanthapur and Muraripur villages had gone to the cooperative society’s office alleging that they were not being provided agriculture loan, chequebook and passbook. They further claimed money was being withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge.

As the society secretary didn’t arrive despite repeated requests by the farmers, the latter staged dharna in front of the office and locked it from outside. Moments later, a group of more than 20 youths headed by a local BJD leader reached the spot and attacked the agitating farmers with sticks. One Bimal Malik, former samiti member of Palatpur panchayat, was injured in the assault. He was admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

Malik said, “We were staging a peaceful protest before the cooperative society office. All of a sudden, some BJD workers attacked us without any provocation. Some of them also made casteist remarks against me. I have sustained injuries on my neck and eye in the attack.”On being informed, Dasarathpur police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dharna farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp