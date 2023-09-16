Odisha: Main accused involved in assaulting RI arrested

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Khunta police on Friday arrested the main accused in an attack on the revenue inspector (RI) of Subarnamanjari circle while the latter was raiding the illegal stone quarry at Similipal biosphere reserve over a month back. The accused was identified as 27-year-old Aravinda Sahu of Andola village within Bangiriposi police limits. The injured RI is Dayanidhi Rout.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kaptipada Sarthak Ray said Sahu was absconding ever since the incident took place.

“The accused was produced before Udala sub-divisional court and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected,” he added.

The incident took place on August 5. After receiving a complaint from Rout, police arrested three other accused - Bijay Naik, Sameer Hembram and Chandraye Soren - on August 8 for their alleged involvement in the matter. An excavator, a dumper, a JCB machine and a tractor engaged in the illegal stone mining, was seized from the possession of the accused.

As per report, RI Rout had gone to the foothills of Similipal after being informed that stone was being illegally mined in the area. On reaching the spot, he found compressors and machines engaged in stone mining. The revenue inspector confronted the four accused and asked them to stop the illegal activity in the prohibited area.

When they did not pay any heed, he started to record their activities on his phone. Without any provocation, the mafia assaulted him severely with sticks. Rout had sustained head injuries in the attack.

