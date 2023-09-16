Home States Odisha

Odisha man gets lifer for abducting and killing 1-year-old boy

On June 24, 2014, Sridhar kidnapped the boy while he was sleeping with his parents and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to return the toddler.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, sentenced

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The additional district and sessions court of Ganjam on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a one-year-old boy in 2014. The court found 40-year-old Sridhar Mohapatra guilty and convicted him. Additional district judge Indu Sharma pronounced the verdict after examining seven witnesses and police chargesheet. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also slapped on Sridhar and an additional jail term of one year if he fails to pay.

Additional public prosecutor Gyanendranath Jena said on June 24, 2014, Sridhar had kidnapped the boy while he was sleeping with his parents Kaira Patra and Gayatri in their house at Kukudakhandi village within Berhampur Sadar police limits. Later, he demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to return the toddler.

However, before Kaira could arrange the sum, the boy died as he was reportedly sick. Siria then packed the body in a suitcase and hid it under a bush near the MKCG MCH premises. He, however, did not disclose the matter to the boy’s father and continued demanding money. Meanwhile, Kaira took the matter to police and Sridhar was later arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the offence and took police to the spot where he had dumped the boy’s body.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
life imprisonment kidnap convicted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp