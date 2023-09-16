Report traffic violations: Odisha Govt urges people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to tighten enforcement of traffic rules, the state government has sought the help of citizens in reporting offences and getting violators punished. The Commerce and Transport department has urged the public to keep a track of those riding without helmet and report on the ‘mParivahan app’ developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Based on its outcome, the option to report on other offences will be added in the app in the next phase.

People wishing to report traffic violations will have to take photographs and make videos of the offender. The ‘no helmet violation’ can be registered in the citizen sentinel option by uploading the video footage and images on the app.

Additional transport commissioner (road safety and enforcement) Lalmohan Sethi said the option has been created in the app to make the process easier and keep it confidential, though sometimes people report the violations on social media platforms.

“On the basis of photo or video evidence, e-challans will be issued against the offenders by the State Transport Authority (STA) after verification. Alert citizens can contribute to making roads in Odisha safer and act as a force multiplier for the enforcement team,” he said.

Though two-wheeler riders are using helmets in urban areas due to continuous enforcement activities, unfortunately the practice is not followed in rural areas and highways where protection is needed the most. Helmets are rarely worn by pillion riders despite similar risk of accidents.

The STA has urged people to ensure the violation as well as vehicle number is clearly captured in the photograph and video.

“Citizens can upload photos and videos of both riders as well as pillion riders if found without a helmet. Location, date and time of violation will be automatically captured from live images and videos uploaded. Identity of any person reporting traffic rules violations will not be disclosed,” Sethi added.

As per the statistics, a staggering 34 per cent of the deaths in road accidents in 2022 involved two-wheelers, which are a common mode of transportation in Odisha. A total 1,695 people lost their lives and 2,615 were injured due to riding without helmet last year.

Do it yourself

People urged to keep track of violators on ‘mParivahan’ app

Photographs and videos of offenders have to be taken

‘No helmet violation’ can be registered in citizen sentinel option in the app

